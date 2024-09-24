Dave Edwards: Everything looking better for Shrewsbury except results and table

Just looking at the table, it does not make for pretty reading.

I do think the performances are getting stronger, they are getting better, they are looking more of a team.

Salop are creating more chances, and everything seems to be moving in the right direction apart from obviously the results, which is a key thing and that builds pressure.

If you are not winning games of football and when that gap starts to appear between you and teams in mid-table, naturally a little bit of anxiety creeps in from everyone.

I thought it was a really positive first-half performance from the team at Mansfield. Getting that first goal was really important with Leo Castledine continuing his excellent form since joining from Chelsea. I like that he keeps making the box. As a midfielder, it is good that he is in a position to take the chances he is getting.

He does really well for the goal, after a mistake from the Mansfield defender, and he arguably should have made it 2-0 with a chance not long after – you could say that one was more straightforward.