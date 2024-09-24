Dave Edwards: Everything looking better for Shrewsbury except results and table
It has been such an incredibly tough start to the season for Shrewsbury Town.
Just looking at the table, it does not make for pretty reading.
I do think the performances are getting stronger, they are getting better, they are looking more of a team.
Salop are creating more chances, and everything seems to be moving in the right direction apart from obviously the results, which is a key thing and that builds pressure.
If you are not winning games of football and when that gap starts to appear between you and teams in mid-table, naturally a little bit of anxiety creeps in from everyone.
I thought it was a really positive first-half performance from the team at Mansfield. Getting that first goal was really important with Leo Castledine continuing his excellent form since joining from Chelsea. I like that he keeps making the box. As a midfielder, it is good that he is in a position to take the chances he is getting.
He does really well for the goal, after a mistake from the Mansfield defender, and he arguably should have made it 2-0 with a chance not long after – you could say that one was more straightforward.