Paul Hurst's warning to Shrewsbury players

Salop fell to their sixth loss of the campaign – their fourth straight defeat on the road – after Aaron Lewis’ late finish guided Mansfield to three points at Field Mill.

Town had earlier taken the lead when Leo Castledine got his second goal in blue and amber just 90 seconds into the clash.

Toto Nsiala conceded a penalty just after the break which gave the hosts a way back into the game before they snatched the winner late on.

Town remain 23rd in League One and Paul Hurst said some hard conversations need to be had.

“We have got to stay together,” he said. “But at the same time, you have to be allowed, and that is me and also the players and some of the staff as well, to vent some frustrations.