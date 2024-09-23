Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Mansfield: One 8 with another given 4

Toby Savin 6

Made one good save in the second half, but there was very little he could do about either of the two Mansfield goals.

Luca Hoole 7

After a challenging start to life in Shropshire, the young full-back has performed well in the last two games. It was his cross that made Salop’s opener.

Toto Nsiala 4

The experienced man has made a few mistakes leading to goals, but none more important than the penalty he gave away on Saturday. It was needless and cost Shrewsbury dearly.

Morgan Feeney 7

After not being selected on the opening day of the League One season, Feeney has returned to the team and has been excellent. This was another example of that.

Mal Benning 6

He linked up well with Charles Sagoe Jr in the first half, and much of Town’s threat came down the left side.

Carl Winchester 8

The captain looked broken at full-time. He was excellent in this one. Won the ball back, but used it brilliantly at times too.

Funso Ojo 6

Arguably Ojo’s best performance since coming into the starting XI. He did well in the opening 45 minutes as Town controlled the game.

Leo Castledine 7

He has an eye for goal, and the number 10 was heavily involved in so much of Salop’s good play. Surprising to see him come off.

Alex Gilliead 5

A quiet afternoon for the former Bradford man. Couldn’t really get into the game.

Charles Sagoe Jr 7

Another bright showing from Sagoe Jr, who is really coming into his own since his loan move from Arsenal. He was a constant threat on the left side.

George Lloyd 6

Toiled away up front like he has done in recent weeks. Should have scored when Bloxham crossed late on, but his header was saved.

Substitutes

Taylor Perry 6 (for Castledine, 62), Tom Bloxham, (for Sagoe Jr, 80), Aaron Pierre (for Nsiala, 80). Subs not used: Marquis, Shipley, Nurse, Rossiter,