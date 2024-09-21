Paul Hurst insists it is 'same old story' after Shrewsbury's late defeat Mansfield

Town played well for the first 35 minutes of their game against the Stags and Leo Castledine scored early on to give Hurst's side the lead.

But Salop made mistakes, which contributed to their downfall, and despite some good play, ended up leaving Field Mill without any points.

And as he spoke to the press after the game he admitted he felt like he had been in this position before.

"I don't think I am going to say too many things different from what we have been through and talked about," he said.

"There in lies an issue that has to be addressed, as soon as possible, because if not it is going to be the same type of interview week in and week out which is not going to be good enough.

"I think sometimes we have to give the opposition credit but I do feel that game was there to be won today.

"And if it is not won, then you have to take something from it so I do not think it is that type of an occasion, the word frustrated is not strong enough but that is certainly how I feel.

"We get in some really good positions, play some good football but that last bit we don't take enough care.

"It is almost like we have settled for being 1-0 up rather than still having that mindset and that concentration, as I do not think they were that hard.

"Instead we are still chasing to keep the ball on the pitch and that allows them to get men behind the ball."

Town defender Toto Nsiala gave away a penalty just four minutes into the second half.

He dragged down experienced striker Lee Gregory when the forward looked as if he was heading away from goal.

The striker then converted from the spot to level the scores which raised the atmosphere inside Field Mill before Aaron Lewis netted a late winner.

And Hurst described that mistake as a 'bad decision' by the experienced man.

He said: "Second half did not start the way we wanted, but we kind of weathered that, and to lose the game in the end, frustrating is not a strong enough word.

"It is a penalty, it is great movement from an experienced centre forward in the first instance, but even then, we don't have to make the decision that was made.

"If he scores from there, then questions are asked of other people. It is a bad decision, and then that gives them a big lift at the start of the second half."