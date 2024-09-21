Mansfield 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Late heartbreak as Salop suffer defeat

Town had not scored a goal away from home yet this season before the clash at Field Mill, but that changed when Leo Castledine gave Paul Hurst's side the lead in the second minute.

Leo Castledine (AMA)

Luca Hoole's cross was half-cleared by Deji Oshilaja and it fell to the Chelsea loanee at the back post as he finished past Christy Pym.

It was Castledine's second goal in a Town shirt and he arguably should have had a third moments later when he headed wide from Funso Ojo's corner - it was a free header inside the six-yard box.

The first 35 minutes of the clash was as well as Town had played all season. They looked assured in possession, a lot of which they had in the host's final third, but could not quite capitalise on that advantage to give themselves a two-goal buffer.

George Lloyd and Mansfield Town's Louis Reed (AMA)

The hosts came into the game more as the half wore on as Lee Gregory and Stephen McLaughlin saw efforts go wide from set pieces.

On the stroke of half-time, Mansfield had a chance to equalise, Keanu Baccus getting the better of Mal Benning but his effort was blocked on the line by a combination of Toto Nsiala and Morgan Feeney.

The home side wanted a penalty but referee Lewis Smith said there was nothing in it.

The hosts were level within four minutes of the second half, though.

Carl Winchester and Mansfield Town's Keanu Baccus (AMA)

Toto Nsiala with a moment he would not want to see again in a hurry. He took down Lee Gregory in the Town penalty area when the forward was heading away from goal.

He gave referee Smith no choice but to point to the spot and Gregory converted.

Savin was forced to make a save by Stephen Quinn as his effort came through a crowd of bodies - he kept it out with his legs.

Funso Ojo of Shrewsbury Town and Lee Gregory of Mansfield Townn (AMA)

George Lloyd had a super chance to win it for Salop with five minutes remaining as he headed Tom Bloxham's cross from close range straight at Pym.

And almost instantly, they were made to pay for that when substitute Aaron Lewis raced through to put Mansfield in front for the first time in the clash and despite seven minutes added on, it finished 2-1.

Subs

Shrews: Savin, Hoole, Nsiala (Pierre 80), M Feeney, Benning, Ojo, Winchester, Castledine (Perry 62), Sagoe Jr (Bloxham 80), Gilliead, Lloyd.

Subs: Marquis, Pierre, Nurse, Rossiter, Bloxham, Shipley, Perry.

Mansfield: Pym, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin (Waine 75), Reed, Baccus (Maris 90), S Quinn (Bowery 61), Boateng (Lewis 61), Evans, Gregory (Nichols 90),

Subs: Flinders, Lewis, Bowery, Maris, B Quinn, Nichols, Waine.