Paul Hurst issues warning to 'sulking' Shrewsbury stars

There is competition for places among the Salop squad at present.

Town lost their League One clash against Charlton last weekend 1-0. George Nurse and Aaron Pierre were left out of the 18-man matchday squad for the game.

Other players who have performed well this season include Aston loanee Tommi O’Reilly and midfielder Taylor Perry, but they too have found themselves out of the starting XI in recent weeks.

Jordan Rossiter is closing in on a return from a knee injury, which will mean the Town boss has to leave a third player out of the squad.

And Hurst says he does not like sulking, adding it is not a trait he admires.