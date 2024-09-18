Paul Hurst searching for Shrewsbury positives
Paul Hurst insists there are positive signs in Shrewsbury Town’s play as he attempts to pick apart their tough start to the season.
Plus
Published
Salop have lost five out of their first six games in League One this season – most recently losing 1-0 at home to Nathan Jones’ Charlton on Saturday.
But Hurst’s team performed well over the 90-minute clash and arguably deserved more from the game.
And he says they must take a ‘broader view’ than just looking solely at the result.