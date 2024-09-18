Ollie Westbury on Tommi O'Reilly omission and how key he can be for Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

O'Reilly was an unused substitute in the defeat to Charlton - to the confusion of many Salop fans.

On the new episode of Shrews Views, Jonny and Ollie discuss the tactical reason Paul Hurst gave for leaving the play maker out.

Ollie also looks at the confusion around the move and whether he expects the Aston Villa loanee to feature against Mansfield Town on Saturday.