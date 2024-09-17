Paul Hurst impressed by Shrewsbury striker
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has paid tribute to the hard work put in by striker George Lloyd in recent weeks.
Lloyd, who arrived in Shropshire this summer, is still waiting for his first Salop goal.
But after starting the campaign on the bench, the 24-year-old came into the side for his first league start against Leyton Orient three games ago.
Since then, he has toiled away up front on his own, and he was particularly impressive at the weekend against Charlton’s three-man defence.