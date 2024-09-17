Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury are in games but the table is a tough read

It was a tough afternoon for Town on Saturday, and it does not make pretty reading when you look at the table at the moment.

If you look at the game and the way it played out, the team will feel desperately unlucky they have not come away with at least a point.

They probably did not do enough to win the game, but they were definitely worthy of a point because they really stifled Charlton at times leaving them wanting in open play.

That is how Salop are going to have to be this year. They are going to have to frustrate teams, especially the ones who are high up the league and are expecting to be challenging for promotion.

Town will need to defend well and nick goals on the counter-attack. The game plan, to a degree, would have felt like it was working.

We get a few half-chances. Morgan Feeney had one of the best opportunities, and Leo Castledine keeps finding himself in space inside the penalty area.