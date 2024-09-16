Paul Hurst wants his Shrewsbury players to be up for the fight

It has been a difficult start to the League One campaign as Salop have taken three points from their opening six games.

Just like last season, they are in a relegation battle, and staying up would be a good achievement.

And after their defeat to Charlton at the weekend he says if they continue to play like that, they will not be far away from picking up results.

“We have got to dust ourselves down and get ready for the next one,” Hurst said. “That is what I said to the players, we are not on our own here, in terms of there are other teams that are struggling.

“It is going to be a scrap, it is going to be a fight and we have got to be up for that fight, and that is the message.

“If you keep playing like that in general, I think we will get results, but at the minute because of the way results are going that feels further away.

“That is what I am saying about for the players to put in that type of performance and get a result against a team who is expected to be up there, that is what the players really need.

“But they have got to find a way to get over the line and not be the wrong side.”

Someone who has had a bright start to life at Shrewsbury is midfielder Leo Castledine.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster scored in Town’s previous home fixture against Leyton Orient, and he was bright again in this clash being a nuisance in the box. Hurst has explained what it is he likes about Castledine and what makes him ideal for the number 10 position.

He said: “He puts a hell of a lot of work in, and perhaps at times he works too hard.

“He does a good job for the team, but we do we want him in the box as he was on Saturday which was a positive.

“You can see why he would score goals, and that is possibly the difference between him and Tommi in the 10 position at least.

“What we have witnessed so far is Tommi being at the edge of the box, and not getting in it. That is not what we are looking for from that position when we are set up as we are.

“The two midfielders are behind play and one might make the box as well, so if we have another one on the edge then we do have limited numbers in the box and that is something that adds to the problem of scoring goals.”