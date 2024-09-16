Ollie Westbury analysis: Signs of improvement but Shrewsbury still come up short

It has been a really challenging season so far for Paul Hurst’s team, who have lost five out of their opening six League One games and sit second from bottom.

There is still so much time left this season and one victory would see them fly up the table – but where that win is coming from looks to be the biggest challenge.

Town were much improved in this game. Their performance levels were good, especially in the first half.

They created numerous chances, none of which were absolutely clear-cut, but there were several promising positions and they just could not manage to finish them off.

They were good value for a point, at the least, against a Charlton team, that were well below par for the majority of the clash.

On that basis, and given the calibre of the division this season, it feels like it could be an opportunity missed by Hurst’s team.

The big talking point from the game was the absence of loanee Tommi O’Reilly.

The Aston Villa man, who made his temporary switch to Shropshire in the summer, has had a bright start to the season, getting an assist in his last start at the Meadow.