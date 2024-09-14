Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 1 - Report

Town's disappointing start to the campaign continued in Shropshire as they once again failed to score against Nathan Jones' Charlton.

Salop started the game slowly and Conor Coventry went very close to giving the visitors the lead when he fired inches wide from outside the box.

But Town grew in confidence and began to use the ball better.

Charles Sagoe JR of Shrewsbury Town and Greg Docherty of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Charles Sagoe Jr, making his first league start, was a threat down the left side and Leo Castledine was heavily involved too.

The Chelsea loanee had two opportunities to give Salop the lead within minutes of each other.

They both came from Mal Benning's crosses on the left side. The first he poked wide, and the second, he headed over the bar.

It was a positive first half from Paul Hurst's men as they had 59 per cent of possession - George Lloyd playing up against three centre-backs stood out.

Town also saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Sebastian Stocksbridge after Charles Sagoe Jr was bundled over in the box.

Greg Docherty saw a deflected effort go wide at the end of the half, but the visitors were well below par in the first period.

But within three minutes of the re-start, Charlton led.

Luca Hoole of Shrewsbury Town and Thierry Small of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Gassan Ahadme scored from a deep set piece, which was headed back across goal by Lloyd Jones, not dealt with by the Salop defence, before being turned home from close range.

After such a promising first-half display it was a big blow for Town.

But Hurst's side continued to create chances. Lloyd headed over from Alex Gilliead's cross while the impressive Castledine saw his third effort of the afternoon claimed by Will Mannion.

Morgan Feeney saw an effort blocked by the keeper from a tight angle while substitute Daniel Kanu saw a left-footed striker land on the roof of Toby Savin's net.

Hurst went to his bench in an attempt to get a late equaliser, and both John Marquis and Jordan Shipley came into the action, but if anything, they made them less effective.

Shrewsbury: Savin, Hoole, M. Feeney, J. Feeney, Benning, Winchester (Shipley 80), Ojo, Gilliead, Castledine (Marquis 80), Sagoe Jr (Bloxham 72), Lloyd.

Subs: Young, Perry, Marquis, Bloxham, Shipley, O'Reilly, Nsiala.

Charlton: Mannion, Ramsay, Gillesphey, Mitchell, Jones, Coventry, T Campbell (Godden 72), Berry (A Campbell 72), Ahadme (Kanu 72), Docherty, Small.

Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Potts, Aneke, Godden, Watson, A Campbell, Kanu.