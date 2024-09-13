Shrewsbury Town dealt major Josh Kayode injury blow

The forward, who arrived from League One rivals Rotherham in the summer, has not featured since Salop's 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham under-21s.

Kayode has made just four appearances so far in blue and amber – getting one goal - but is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

And the Shrews head coach Hurst says it cannot be easy for Kayode, who has had a long list of injury issues over the last couple of years.

He said: "He is one where we have had bad news in terms of the scan on his calf that showed a relatively significant injury, so he will be out and be missing for us for a month and a half or something like that.

"A week of that has probably already gone now, but it is certainly not the news that we want or the player himself.

"I have said it before, there is a person there, an individual, a human being that is desperate to be able to get out on the pitch and play football.

"For a little while, and we knew there was an element of risk attached when we took Josh, but his body has been letting him down, and he has not been able to showcase his talent.

"It is easy in one sense to get angry about it and frustrated, but I think if you put yourself in his shoes and think about how that must be for him, that cannot be easy at all.

"We will be giving him the support, and we will be working him hard in terms of what we can do in the gym so that when he does get back, hopefully he is in the best shape that he can be and can get back up to speed very quickly.

"But I have got to be honest, as someone who never suffered that, I had one long-term injury towards the end of my career, and missed very little other than that. I can only imagine how frustrating it must be to not be out there doing what you love to do.

"I think we have to sympathise with that albeit, of course, it does not help us in terms of trying to get points and trying to win games of football."

The Shrewsbury boss also said Toto Nsiala missed training on Monday, but has been able to train since. He left the field early in the derby against Wrexham with an injury.

He also confirmed that Jordan Rossiter has trained with his Shrewsbury team-mates, but he might still need another week of training before he can take his place in the matchday 18.

Hurst also revealed one unnamed player is a doubt for the clash against Charlton.

Meanwhile, the boss has said Taylor Perry's recent performances have not gone unrecognised.

"Taylor had come in and done well in a couple of games," he continued. "He was unfortunate to not get the nod and be in the team.

"We brought Funso in, and he gives us something a bit different than what any of the players do. Taylor included in that.

"He was unfortunate, but the couple of performances before, and I that is what I have kind of said to him, have been a step forward and a step in the right direction for him to give me more food for thought.

"Because before that, he has been very much on the periphery, I am not going to lie about that. That is where I viewed his performances, they did not go unrecognised. From my point of view, he is very much more in my thoughts."