Former Shrewsbury keeper signs for England legend

Marosi, who left Shrewsbury earlier in the summer after his contract came to an end in Shropshire, has been without a club until now and has signed a short-term deal with the Pilgrims until at least January.

The 30-year-old made 133 League One appearances for Shrewsbury and has signed for Rooney due to the injury to Plymouth keeper Conor Hazard.

Rooney told the Plymouth website: “When we knew the severity of Conor’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a goalkeeper who could strengthen the group.

“We are really pleased to bring Marko to the club, he has good experience and the attributes we were looking for.

“He will challenge Daniel ( for the shirt but is also another seasoned professional for our crop of young goalkeepers to learn from as well.”