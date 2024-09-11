Wrexham 3 Shrewsbury 0 - Three talking points

Town have made three trips away from Shropshire and have come out on the wrong side of the result on all three occasions.

Saturday’s clash at the Racecourse Ground as they took on Wrexham was no different aside from the fact it was against their arch-rivals.

So what were the talking points from the game?

Mistakes

For Shrewsbury and Paul Hurst, mistakes have proven costly quite often in the opening weeks of the season.

At Wrexham, it was no different with all three of the goals brought about by mistakes from Town players.

It is a difficult one for the Town boss as no professional sportsman or woman goes on to the field to make an error – they are part of the game.

They will happen.

It is the regularity which is the most concerning thing for Salop at the moment, with each goal they concede having an element of self-harm attached to it.