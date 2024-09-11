Shrews Views S4 E5: Never liked Deadpool anyway!
Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah bring you the latest Salop poddy following the defeat to Wrexham.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss and afternoon the players , the management and the fans will want to forget in a hurry and why the 'Hollywood' story is not all it's cracked up to be!
Are Shrewsbury progressing on and off the pitch or going backwards?
And how can they turnaround their league form?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the clash with Charlton.