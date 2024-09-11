Shaun Whalley key to Shrewsbury keeper move
Toby Savin has revealed Shrewsbury Town legend Shaun Whalley played a part in his move to Shropshire.
The Salop number one joined the club in the summer after his contract with Accrington Stanley came to an end.
The duo had played together at the Wham Stadium for two seasons before Savin’s eventual departure.
And the keeper says the Town legend, who made more than 250 appearances in blue and amber, helped him when he was deciding which club he was to call home next.