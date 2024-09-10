Paul Hurst frustrated by Shrewsbury tendency

Town made several individual errors at the weekend against Wrexham, which led to their 3-0 League One defeat on derby day. All three of the goals they conceded at the Racecourse Ground could have been avoided and the Town head coach has explained why they are such frustrating ways to fall behind.

“You have got to be effective in both boxes,” he said when asked about Town’s defending by the Shropshire Star.

“The first goal annoys me because there are three mistakes in there. We let play come inside and we always talk about where we want to show play.

Punished