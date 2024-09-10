Dave Edwards: Difference in quality clear, but Wrexham goals were avoidable

I was delighted I was able to go and watch the game and it’s one of the only games in football that I get envious that I’m not still playing.

But it was nice to experience it as a fan for the first time really. I went to these games as a kid and then I did the FA Cup game last season, but I was doing media work.

So to go in the away end was really nice and I really enjoyed that experience and the atmosphere from both sets of fans.

It had the feeling of a really big game and as confident as I was that Town could cause an upset, it wasn’t to be.

More than anything it was the timing of the goals. Shrewsbury started a little bit slow but weren’t really in a lot of trouble.

But every time they started to get a foothold in the game they were pegged back by Wrexham, who have ridiculous quality in the final third, which was the difference in the end.

Every goal that is conceded you can look at faults and how it can be prevented, but when Paul Hurst looks back on the three goals he will be so disappointed. All three are really preventable.

As the cross comes in for the first one, Mal Benning would usually be watching Ryan Barnett at right-wing-back, but he ventured inside to start the attack.

Shrewsbury had an overload of defenders as the cross came in. As it came across to Ollie Palmer, Toto Nsiala is in a decent position but Benning sees Palmer and inexplicably moves inside and leaves him completely free and he gets a simple finish.

From a defensive point of view that was really poor. For the second goal they conceded possession far too easily and then they were out of shape and got punished.