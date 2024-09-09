Wrexham 3 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings
Ollie Westbury gives his Salop player ratings.
Toby Savin
There was very little he could with either of the host’s first two goals, but he will be really disappointed with the part he played in the third.
Helpless 5
Carl Winchester
Filled in at right-back in the absence of Luca Hoole and a lot of the Wrexham attacks came down his side.
Tough 5
Toto Nsiala
He made one sensational block in the first half to deny Ollie Palmer, but will be disappointed by his part in the Wrexham third.
Costly 5
Morgan Feeney
Probably had the best afternoon out of the back four, but he will not be happy by the number of goals he and his team-mates are conceding.