Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury need to get nasty

Salop fell to their fourth defeat in their opening five League One games after losing 3-0 to local rivals Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground at the weekend.

It was a challenging afternoon for Hurst’s men, who conceded twice before half-time as Ollie Palmer and Elliot Lee scored and then once after the interval as Jack Marriott added a third as their hosts headed to the top of the table.

Funso Ojo made his debut in the derby, and Hurst says he has an edge he thinks the rest of his Town players could adopt.

“In terms of him coming in and showing how fit he is at 33, and the way that he looks after himself is credit to him,” he said.

“It is not easy, but I think he showed at times the ability to get on the ball and just take a bit of the sting out of the game and he will work up and down and compete.