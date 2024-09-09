Ollie Westbury analysis: Shrewsbury defensive shortcomings are laid bare on derby day

This time it was in the big one, the cross-border derby, the match which every Salop fan was desperate to see their team win.

And Town ended up losing 3-0 as their local rivals coasted to a comfortable victory.

The result was partly self-inflicted as Paul Hurst’s side hit the self-destruct button from a defensive perspective once again.

The manager said after the game they gave their opponents a helping hand, which they most certainly did with some really poor defensive mistakes.

Salop headed into the clash on the back of a positive result against Leyton Orient, where they had managed to keep their first clean sheet of the season.

Town fans would have been desperate for revenge after Wrexham beat them earlier this year, 1-0 in the FA Cup.

At times, they competed in between both boxes with some neat and tidy passages of play, but they were unable to do anything with their possession – not managing to create a real clear opening in front of goal.

In their opening five League One games, Town have already managed to concede nine goals and have a goal difference of minus five.