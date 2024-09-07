Wrexham 3 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

The Red Dragon's skipper James McClean had the game's first clear-cut chance when a scuffed shot fell to him in the box, and he riffled a right-footed effort off the crossbar.

Ollie Palmer, who joined the hosts from Wimbledon in 2022, then gave Wrexham the lead.

A well-worked move saw the ball head out to the left. McClean put the cross in, and Palmer had too much space at the back post to side-foot the ball past Toby Savin.

Toto Nsiala was required to make a vital block to deny Palmer his second of the afternoon - again the ball coming into the box from McClean.

Town did settle as the half went on. Leo Castledine headed straight at Arthur Okonkwo and he almost saw a cross deflect into the corner, but they were half chances.

Elliot Lee then made it two for the hosts just before the break. A long run from Ryan Barnett put it on a plate for the midfielder to fire in beyond Savin.

Wrexham got their third after the break, another terrible goal to concede from a Shrewsbury perspective.

Toto Nsiala kicked the ball up in the air, Savin came charging out when there was no need - he ended up in no man's land - and Jack Marriott slipped it into an empty net.

Paul Hurst made three changes after that goal bringing on Charles Sagoe Jr, Tommi O'Reilly and Josh Feeney for his debut but by that point, the damage was already done.

Wrexham have had an excellent start to life in League One and with this victory made it four wins from their opening five games.

Lee shot wide from distance, while Phil Parkinson introduced Paul Mullin who headed straight at Savin as the hosts looked really comfortable in the closing stages.

Mullin and Seb Revan had other chances to pile on the misery to Salop supporters but missed as the game ended 3-0.

Shrews: Savin, Benning, Nsiala (J Feeney 63), M Feeney, Gilliead, Winchester, Ojo, Bloxham (Sagoe Jr 63), Castledine (O'Reilly 60), Shipley, Lloyd.

Subs: Young, J Feeney, Sagoe Jr, Perry, Nurse, Marquis, O'Reilly.

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean (Revan 81), Palmer (Fletcher 68), Marriott (Mullin 68), Dobson, Rathbone (Jones 68), Barnett, Lee.

Subs: Burton, Mullin, Faal, Revan, Scarr, Fletcher, Jones.