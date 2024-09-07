Toby Savin: We must keep our heads in heat of derby

Shrews take on the Red Dragons in league action for the first time in more than 16 years at the Racecourse Ground with Phil Parkinson’s side currently in second place after four games.

Paul Hurst’s Salop won their first game of the season last time out when they beat Leyton Orient 3-0 at the Croud Meadow.

But with this fixture being a local derby it has heightened expectations for fans.

“The game has been built up to a certain level,” Savin said. “At the end of the day, it is just another game we are going to go into the same as any other.