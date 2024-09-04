Shrewsbury hit with defensive calls

Paul Hurst has been hit by the international break as both right-back Luca Hoole and centre-back Aaron Pierre are away representing their nations.

Summer signing Hoole, 22, is on duty with Wales Under-21s for a European Championship qualifier in Iceland next Tuesday. The experienced Pierre is away with Caribbean outfit Grenada with a chance to add to his 18 caps with Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Saint Martin and Saint Lucia on Saturday and Tuesday.