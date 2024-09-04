Shrewsbury hit with defensive calls
Shrewsbury Town will be without two defenders for Saturday’s border derby at rivals Wrexham.
Paul Hurst has been hit by the international break as both right-back Luca Hoole and centre-back Aaron Pierre are away representing their nations.
Summer signing Hoole, 22, is on duty with Wales Under-21s for a European Championship qualifier in Iceland next Tuesday. The experienced Pierre is away with Caribbean outfit Grenada with a chance to add to his 18 caps with Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Saint Martin and Saint Lucia on Saturday and Tuesday.