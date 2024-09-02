Dan Stacey's Shrewsbury ratings v Orient: Two 9s as Salop off mark
Dan Stacey rates the Salop players after their 3-0 win over Leyton Orient.
Toby Savin 6
Saved Ethan Galbraith’s swerving first-half effort well, but had almost nothing else to do on an afternoon where his team-mates really limited a toothless opposition forward line.
Luca Hoole 7
Celebrated his call-up to the Wales under-21 squad with another solid performance at right-back, winning the majority of his duels and supporting O’Reilly well. Will be missed at Wrexham.
Morgan Feeney 7
Handed the captain’s armband on his return to the starting XI and led the backline well. Will do well to have an easier 90 minutes this season.
Toto Nsiala 6
Dealt with the pace of Kelman and power of Agyei well, but showed his limitations in possession. Perhaps lucky not to be punished for first-half lapse of concentration.
Mal Benning 7
Recovered well from a nasty-looking head injury he picked up towards the end of the first half. Productive as always going forward and grabbed an assist for Bloxham’s stunner.
Taylor Perry 8
Continued where he left off at Huddersfield with another all-action display in the engine room. Dominated the midfield battle.
Alex Gilliead 7
Thrown straight into the team after rejoining the club 24 hours before kick-off and looked like he had never left. Lasted 90 minutes and solved a crucial selection problem for Paul Hurst.
Jordan Shipley 6
Surprisingly uninvolved on a day where other forwards eased the creative burden on him. Set-piece delivery poor, but kept Town ticking over and linked up well with Benning at times.
Tommi O’Reilly 8
Another eye-catching display from the Villa loanee. Produced an inch-perfect assist for Town’s opener and had his full-back on toast. Withdrawn on the hour-mark and looked extremely tired.
George Lloyd 8
Singled out for special praise from his manager after leading the line selflessly. Played a crucial part in the first and third goals and unlucky not to get himself a deserved goal.
Leo Castledine 9
Marked his first league appearance with a well-taken goal to open the scoring. Worked hard and showed why he is so highly thought of at Chelsea with the ball at his feet.
Substitutes
Tom Bloxham 9 (for O’Reilly, 61), John Marquis 6 (for Castledine, 79), George Nurse (for Gilliead, 90+4). Subs not used: Young, Pierre, Sagoe Jr