Dan Stacey's Shrewsbury ratings v Orient: Two 9s as Salop off mark

Toby Savin 6

Saved Ethan Galbraith’s swerving first-half effort well, but had almost nothing else to do on an afternoon where his team-mates really limited a toothless opposition forward line.

Luca Hoole 7

Celebrated his call-up to the Wales under-21 squad with another solid performance at right-back, winning the majority of his duels and supporting O’Reilly well. Will be missed at Wrexham.

Morgan Feeney 7

Handed the captain’s armband on his return to the starting XI and led the backline well. Will do well to have an easier 90 minutes this season.

Toto Nsiala 6

Dealt with the pace of Kelman and power of Agyei well, but showed his limitations in possession. Perhaps lucky not to be punished for first-half lapse of concentration.

Mal Benning 7

Recovered well from a nasty-looking head injury he picked up towards the end of the first half. Productive as always going forward and grabbed an assist for Bloxham’s stunner.

Taylor Perry 8

Continued where he left off at Huddersfield with another all-action display in the engine room. Dominated the midfield battle.

Alex Gilliead 7

Thrown straight into the team after rejoining the club 24 hours before kick-off and looked like he had never left. Lasted 90 minutes and solved a crucial selection problem for Paul Hurst.

Jordan Shipley 6

Surprisingly uninvolved on a day where other forwards eased the creative burden on him. Set-piece delivery poor, but kept Town ticking over and linked up well with Benning at times.

Tommi O’Reilly 8

Another eye-catching display from the Villa loanee. Produced an inch-perfect assist for Town’s opener and had his full-back on toast. Withdrawn on the hour-mark and looked extremely tired.

George Lloyd 8

Singled out for special praise from his manager after leading the line selflessly. Played a crucial part in the first and third goals and unlucky not to get himself a deserved goal.

Leo Castledine 9

Marked his first league appearance with a well-taken goal to open the scoring. Worked hard and showed why he is so highly thought of at Chelsea with the ball at his feet.

Substitutes

Tom Bloxham 9 (for O’Reilly, 61), John Marquis 6 (for Castledine, 79), George Nurse (for Gilliead, 90+4). Subs not used: Young, Pierre, Sagoe Jr