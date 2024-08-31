Shrewsbury 3 Leyton Orient 0 - Report

A first senior goal for Leo Castledine, and two for substitute Tom Bloxham gave Paul Hurst’s side a memorable afternoon and saw them pick up their first points of the season.

The Town boss made four changes from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, while injuries meant just six players took their place on the bench.

Deadline day arrival Alex Gilliead came straight in for his second Salop debut, while Castledine, Morgan Feeney and George Lloyd also took their places in the starting 11.

The opening ten minutes were that of a game between two sides short on confidence, and points at the bottom of League One.

Both sets of players looked keen to impress but lacked the cutting edge in the final third to make their possession count.

20-year-old winger O’Reilly, borrowed from Aston Villa in the summer, was at the heart of all good things for Town, winning three free kicks in dangerous areas during the game’s opening stages.

And it was he who laid on the game’s opening goal for fellow loanee Castledine with 22 minutes on the clock.

Town centre forward George Lloyd did well to bring down a hopeful long ball and lay the ball off to O’Reilly, whose perfectly-weighted through ball sent Castledine through one on one down the middle.

The 19-year-old, in just his third senior career appearance, showed great composure to bide his time and slip the ball past Zach Hemming for 1-0.

The Salop defence limited their opponents to efforts from range, with Ethan Galbraith’s swerving effort testing the palms of Toby Savin and Dan Agyei’s powerful strike clipping the top of the bar.

The second half brought more of the same for Town, spearheaded by their youthful attacking duo.

Castledine looked to add to his account following a mazy run past several Orient defenders, but his effort was blocked on its way towards the bottom corner.

Moments later O’Reilly cut inside from the right and fired a fierce left-footed effort towards the top corner that was well saved by Hemming.

And when both were withdrawn, it was left to Town’s own homegrown talent to put a seal on the host’s wonderful performance.

In the 82nd minute Bloxham, who just before his goal came close to assisting Gilliead following a Town counter-attack, doubled his side’s lead with a stunning effort from range.

After picking up the ball in space 25-yards from goal the Shrewsbury sub unleashed an unstoppable effort that flew into the top corner via the crossbar, leaving Hemming with no chance.

And in stoppage time Bloxham doubled his tally for the afternoon, exploiting space left by the desperate O’s attack to race through on goal and slot home for 3-0.

Three points and three goals for Town, who head into next weekend’s derby with Wrexham with new-found confidence after a stunning win.

Salop: Savin (GK), Hoole, Feeney, Nsiala, Benning, Perry, Gilliead (off 90+3), Shipley, Castledine (Off 82), O'Reilly (Off 61), Lloyd

Subs: Bloxham (On 61), Marquis (On 82), Nurse (On 90+3)

Subs Not Used: Young (GK), Sagoe Jr, Pierre

Orient: Hemming (GK), Sweeney (Off 80), Happe (Off 50), Cooper, Clare, Brown (Off 52), Galbraith, O'Neill (Off 52), Agyei, Donley, Kelman

Subs: Beckles (On 50), Pratley (On 52), Jaiyesimi (On 52), Perkins (On 80)

Subs Not Used: Howes (GK), Warrington, Obiero