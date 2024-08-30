Shrewsbury v Leyton Orient: Who's out and who's a doubt

Salop have so far been luckless with injuries this season - and the withdrawal of Carl Winchester in the mid week defeat to Bolton was a big blow.

Paul Hurst has been briefing the press today ahead of tomorrow's game at the Croud Meadow and provided an update.

Carl Winchester

Winchester had already had an injury scare prior to Tuesday - before coming off with a hamstring issue.

Given other worries, if he is missing tomorrow it would represent another massive blow.

Today Hurst has said he been monitored and is 50/50 for tomorrow.

Jordan Rossiter

The other first choice midfielder has been missing with a knee injury.

It was unsure when he would return and Hurst has said it will at be another couple of weeks.

Although the Salop chief has said he has now had an injection on his injury.

Josh Feeney

Yet to feature for Salop, Feeney has had a hamstring issue.

It is unsure whether he will come in for his debut tomorrow.

Josh Kayode

The loanee is another who has an injury problem - but he will be back next week.