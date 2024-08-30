Shrewsbury Town v Leyton Orient: Salop urged to play with no fear in battle of bottom two

The two sides meet at Croud Meadow as the only clubs yet to register a point from three League One fixtures this term.

Hurst’s men were unfortunate to lose to a strong Huddersfield side last weekend, but were unconvincing in Tuesday’s poor EFL Cup exit at home to Bolton.

The head coach pointed to a couple of recent examples in the defeats to Huddersfield and Bolton that he described as “naive” and insists tomorrow’s hosts have to focus on positivity rather than fear.

“Last Saturday we had a throw, a long throw, we win the header and we’ve got people backing off toward the edge of the box, we’re 1-0 down. I thought ‘we want to go and score a goal’,” Hurst said ahead of going head-to-head with Orient, managed by ex-Town man Richie Wellens.

“On Tuesday we were 2-0 down and took a short corner. We have to ask questions, that for me is a naivety.

“Yeah, of course (go for it) – but to me that’s absolutely common sense. Why not put the ball in the box? We’ve got a six foot player on the edge of the box and two others.

“The state of the game has to come into affect, we’ve made changes, we’re chasing the game, I might go and get myself in there. I guess be more positive rather than fearful.”

The 13th and likely final recruit of Town’s summer window, Chelsea loan youngster Leo Castledine, made an immediate debut against Bolton and is poised for a league bow against Orient tomorrow.

Castledine gave an eye-catching first impression, leaving Hurst to suggest the teen will become a favourite with the Meadow crowd. Fellow loan youngster Charles Sagoe Jr, who is from Arsenal, also impressed in midweek.

The three loanees, including Tommi O’Reilly, are all vying for positions behind Town’s striker tomorrow afternoon.

“I think there’s quality there, that was the idea in bringing them in,” Hurst said of his creative three.

“Proven players at our level are basically out of our reach in all honesty. You can get potentially better quality for your money.

“The only thing I’d say, which is unfair because it’s early-ish doors, but there has to be end product.

“Charles put a couple of good balls in the other night, it was only Leo’s first game and he had a great strike, he could’ve easily had a debut goal and Tommi was really unlucky last weekend.

“I think everyone likes watching them but there has to be end product. It’s not enough to beat a player and sky it into the crowd. It’s going to happen at times but it can’t be consistent.”

Orient injected some positivity into their campaign with a 1-0 Cup win over Championship Millwall this week and have been drawn at Brentford in the next round. They have lost to Birmingham, Charlton and Bolton by the odd goal so far.