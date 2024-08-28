Player ratings as Shrewsbury Town bow out of cup: Few positives on glum night

Toby Savin

One of very few who could walk away with head held high. Made some decent early saves to keep it at 0-0 but powerless from fine finishes. 7

Luca Hoole

Town's outlet in their best period was down the right and he sent in one fine cross but defensively struggled. 6

Morgan Feeney

A rare start on his natural side at centre-back and did as well as any defensively for the hosts. 6

Aaron Pierre

A nightmarish evening to forget for the experienced stopper who was involved in both Bolton goals. Did well for the first then lost it trying to dribble out. He and Benning caught for second. 4

Mal Benning