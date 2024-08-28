Paul Hurst gives verdict on Shrewsbury Town transfer window

Hurst has not completely ruled out further business before Friday’s deadline but says any deals would be “out of the blue” with Town not actively trying to make additions.

Castledine became the 13th player through the door when he joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea earlier this week, while 12 have departed during Hurst’s first summer window back at the club.

“I think we are pretty much at the numbers we suggested,” said the boss, when asked if any further signings were possible.