Paul Hurst makes Shrewsbury Town demand after EFL Cup exit to Bolton

Hosts Town were punished by a couple of ruthless finishes from Bolton's Jordi Osei-Tutu and Dion Charles after costly errors among the home backline.

Shrewsbury remain winless in 90 minutes this term as they prepare for a fourth League One clash of the season on Saturday with fellow point-less outfit Leyton Orient, who enjoyed EFL Cup success on Tuesday against Millwall.

Hurst was well aware his side faced a talented and ambitious third-tier Bolton side, even allowing for six changes made by Ian Evatt, but bemoaned "extremely avoidable" goals that settled the second round tie.

"We played against a good team, there's no getting away from that and anyone who thinks differently has got it wrong. They showed their quality, the touch, the way they pass, receive, there are some good players out there," Hurst said after the defeat.

"But, in the end, we cut our own throats again. It might have taken something different, but ultimately we've given them two goals, they punished us. Saturday we perhaps forced a few mistakes but didn't punish them.

"Tonight we were punished. There were some performances I was pleased with, but we've just said (to the players) overall that is what we're up against. They are in our league, they've made a couple of changes, but that is a very good team. There is a lot of very good teams in our league – we're already witnessing it.

"We've got to do all we can to raise our levels. That's across the board, in all aspects of the game. We do do some good things but get the last pass, cross, shot not quite right, in possession and out of possession we've got to start to read the game better.

"The lads are trying but I'm asking for more because we need more. We all knew the quality in this league, that's what we've got to strive for."

Hurst made three changes for the tie as he handed a debut to new Chelsea loan recruit Leo Castledine – who fared well – Morgan Feeney and Charles Sagoe Jr.

Bolton had been on top but Town made chances of their own at 0-0 before defender Aaron Pierre lost the ball in his own six-yard box to allow Osei-Tutu to score the opener 10 minutes into the restart.

Striker Charles rammed home a second shortly afterwards following an interception after Pierre and Mal Benning were caught in possession on the left of Town's defence.

"They hit the post early, we had a couple of really good blocks but the goals are extremely avoidable," added the Town boss.

"I asked the players to be brave, to want the ball and get on the ball. I don't mind the first part of the second goal, people can have their own views, but once we come one way and go back the other, then it has to go forward. We made bad choices, stitch ourselves up and pay the ultimate price."