Dave Edwards: Green shoots of recovery despite a pointless Shrewsbury start

After some shaky defensive performances in the previous two outings, this was definitely an improvement against Huddersfield and there were lots of positives.

They also created chances, which is always hard to do when you travel to Huddersfield.

Paul Hurst will be really happy with how they frustrated Huddersfield. After a reasonably bright start from the hosts, who got their noses in front, Shrewsbury then kept them at bay.

Toby Savin did have to make some saves and he’s been very impressive since he came into the team.

In the position Town are in, you will always need your goalkeeper to make saves. Marko Marosi has done it for the last few years and it looks like Savin will now step up to the plate.

Town had some good moments, Tommi O’Reilly looked bright and played a lovely slip pass for John Marquis, who was just offside.

O’Reilly also forced a wonder save from Lee Nicholls in the Huddersfield goal.

Marquis, who is still looking for his first goal, also forced another good save from Nicholls.