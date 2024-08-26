More to come for key Shrewsbury man
Paul Hurst says he has been pleased with the performances of goalkeeper Toby Savin so far this season but insists there is more to come.
The Town number one has made an impressive start to life in Shropshire since he joined as a free agent in the summer.
He saved the key penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Notts County, and he also saved another penalty in the game against Fulham under-21s last week.
He was in good form again on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium as Town lost 1-0 to Michael Duff’s Huddersfield, and the Shrewsbury head coach is pleased with his goalkeeper’s start to the season.
“I think he has (done well), and I think there is more to come from him,” Hurst said. “Ultimately, when we signed him we knew that he was not going to be ready for pre-season, and if you take everything into account, he has still not had the full time that the rest of the lads have had.