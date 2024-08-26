More to come for key Shrewsbury man

The Town number one has made an impressive start to life in Shropshire since he joined as a free agent in the summer.

He saved the key penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Notts County, and he also saved another penalty in the game against Fulham under-21s last week.

He was in good form again on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium as Town lost 1-0 to Michael Duff’s Huddersfield, and the Shrewsbury head coach is pleased with his goalkeeper’s start to the season.

“I think he has (done well), and I think there is more to come from him,” Hurst said. “Ultimately, when we signed him we knew that he was not going to be ready for pre-season, and if you take everything into account, he has still not had the full time that the rest of the lads have had.