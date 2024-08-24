Shrewsbury Town loanee Charles Sagoe Jr has a point to prove
Winger Charles Sagoe Jr says he does not mind being the underdog at Shrewsbury Town.
Salop have had a tough start to the season having lost their first two games of the League One campaign.
Before the season Town were tipped as one of the favourites to go down online and on social media.
They take on Huddersfield Town this afternoon, a side who have won both of their opening league games so far both against teams Shrews have lost to.
But new addition Sagoe Jr says writing Town off gives them more motivation.