Huddersfield 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

The game finished 1-0 to the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium as Paul Hurst's men frustrated Michael Duff's side for large parts in their most promising performance of the season.

It was an entertaining opening 45 minutes. Callum Marshall, on loan from West Ham, had two chances to give Huddersfield the lead in the opening exchanges. The ball came his way at the back post, but he missed it.

Moments later, he had a free header from close range that was brilliantly saved by Town number one Toby Savin with his legs.

But it was third time lucky for Marshall. A cross from Brodie Spencer was half-cleared by Aaron Pierre, and Marshall fired home from close range completely unmarked.

Town did offer a threat of their own. Tommi O'Reilly was once again impressive. He cut in from the right and curled an effort off the crossbar.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Michal Helik of Huddersfield Town (AMA)

John Marquis was a threat up front too, he went close with a header from a corner and he should have scored when he ran through on goal but his left-footed shot was saved by Lee Nicholls.

Antony Evans' header landed on the roof of the net for the Terriers in a game that Town were well in at the break.

Town continued to frustrate their hosts, and the first 15 minutes passed by after the resumption with little to no alarms.

Just after the hour, Marshall had another chance to score, Danny Ward with a left-footed near post cross, but Savin was there to deny him.

Second-half substitutes Rhys Healey and Josh Koroma combined for the Terriers as the former dragged an effort wide as the game went into the final 20 minutes.

Savin was there to deny Huddersfield again when Healey raced through. Salop had played a highline, and the striker had just the keeper to beat, but once more, he saved with his legs.

The second half was much more of a subdued affair against a side that have had an excellent start to the season.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Antony Evans of Huddersfield Town (AMA)

Harrison Biggins came on late on, but Town were unable to rescue a late point.

Shrews: Savin, Benning, Hoole, Nsiala, Pierre, Winchester, Perry, Bloxham, Shipley (Biggins 85), O'Reilly (Sagoe Jr), Marquis (Lloyd 66).

Subs: Young, Feeney, Biggins, Lloyd, Nurse, Sagoe Jr.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Sorensen, Helik, Hogg, Marshall (Koroma 66), Wiles (Iorpenda 90), Miller, Spencer (Pearson 51), Evans (Kasumu 66), Ward (Healey 66), Lees.

Subs: Maxwell, Pearson, Koroma, Healey, Headley, Kasumu, Iorpenda.