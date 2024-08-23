Paul Hurst delivers honest statement ahead of Huddersfield test

Salop have had a very challenging opening two weeks of the football season.

They lost 1-0 on the opening day of the campaign to Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

Since then they progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 victory against Notts County on penalties but have lost back-to-back matches against Peterborough United and Fulham under-21s in league and EFL Trophy action.

And Hurst is well aware the last couple days have been challenging for some of his players.