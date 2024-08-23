Paul Hurst delivers honest statement ahead of Huddersfield test
Head coach Paul Hurst has admitted that some of his Shrewsbury Town players are desperately seeking to find some form.
Salop have had a very challenging opening two weeks of the football season.
They lost 1-0 on the opening day of the campaign to Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.
Since then they progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 victory against Notts County on penalties but have lost back-to-back matches against Peterborough United and Fulham under-21s in league and EFL Trophy action.
And Hurst is well aware the last couple days have been challenging for some of his players.