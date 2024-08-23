Huddersfield v Shrewsbury - Who's out and who's a doubt

They are missing several first-team players for the clash through injury - but what is the latest and how far away are they from featuring?

Carl Winchester

The most recent injury absence. Damaged his groin in the game against Fulham under-21s in midweek, but Paul Hurst delivered a positive injury update on the Northern Irishman saying it is not as bad as first thought.

Morgan Feeney

Hurst has said the prognosis of Feeney's injury is not obvious. The scan has come back clear, but the defender is still feeling pain. Only time will tell how close he is to being back, but he has been on the grass this week.

Jordan Rossiter

At least a couple of weeks away. Hurst said the midfielder is going for an injection in his knee.

George Nurse

Has been back in training, but Town are taking it very steady with Nurse. He has been out for such a long time and they will not want him to suffer another long-term blow. He trained on Wednesday and Friday and has felt no adverse effects.

Josh Feeney

Out with a hamstring problem, and while he won't be out for much longer, won't be involved just yet.