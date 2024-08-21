Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst keen to keep young loanee involved despite injury

The defender, who signed on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, is nursing a hamstring problem and will be out for another couple of weeks.

He is currently doing aspects of his rehab with his parent club while attending all of Town’s competitive matches.

And despite the injury, Hurst says it is important all of Town’s loan players feel involved.

“Villa want him to still be in and around it albeit, they have taken him back for this initial period of his rehab,” the head coach said.

“He had only just come in so it is to make sure he does not get totally disconnected from it.

“We still want him to feel part of it. That is a big part of going out on loan you want to be treated like a Shrewsbury Town player. It was interesting having a conversation with someone about Charles yesterday, and I think just the thought that sometimes loan players can not quite feel part of it – now I would hate that to happen here.

“That works both ways in terms of the loan player buying in as well, but I am sure Josh will do very much that.

“He was gutted when the injury happened, and he spoke about staying here, but ultimately, with the resources that Villa have it makes sense. Overall, we are hopeful that he is not going to be out for too long, it will be at least a couple of weeks until he will be able to step that rehab up.”