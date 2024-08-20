Shrewsbury Town assess potential defensive deal before window ends

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Town find themselves with just two senior centre-backs to pick from at the moment due to injuries.

Morgan Feeney picked up a hamstring injury during the weekend's defeat against Peterborough United.

While Josh Feeney, who is on loan from Aston Villa, is also out with a muscle injury.

The summer transfer window is still open for Town to bring in replacements if they deem it necessary but Hurst admits that was not an area they were planning on doing any more business in.

"I think it is hard," he said. "We are almost at our squad realistically.