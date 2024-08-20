Paul Hurst provides update on Shrewsbury Town injury headache

Rossiter picked up his injury in the warm-up before Town's game with Peterborough at the weekend and did not come onto the pitch during the 4-1 defeat to Darren Ferguson's men.

Morgan Feeney managed just 26 minutes of the clash before having to be taken off with a hamstring problem, and Hurst has given an update on the players' fitness.

"Strange ones," he said. "Well strange in terms of Morgan's case. He has had a scan, and it is not really showing anything up.

"But the scan he had on the day, and he had here tonight is showing a little bit of fluid on the hamstring. So in general, it seems good news, but also a little bit, speaking to Skitty (Chris Skitt head of medical performance), he has not had that situation before.

"Morgan is still feeling something, but it is saying there is nothing there, so it is in one way positive, but maybe a little bit worrying in terms of we are not quite sure what it is.

"So I am kind of almost at a loss myself in terms of I am not sure realistically the next stages, or whether we try and push Morgan out there, but he is saying he is still feeling something, and I am sure he is.

"There is a thought of seeing it is potentially linked to his back to if there is something there.

"Jordan Rossiter, we have a potential chance of him having an injection, that will only keep him out for a couple of weeks.

"Now, there is no guarantee that would work. But it is certainly, and we have had it from a couple of people now, the way to go with it. So fingers crossed he can have that injection, and we can get him back a lot sooner than perhaps we first feared."

Town's injury crisis went from bad to worse on Tuesday night in Shropshire as their captain Carl Winchester limped off with a groin problem, and even though it is still early at this stage, Hurst is hoping it is not too serious.

He said: "Not sure. It is not right high up in the groin, but it is in the groin area. Obviously, we wanted to get him off because we did not want to take any chances, but don't know if there is anything he has done that is going to worry us for the weekend or not at this stage.

"I sincerely hope not. He kind of stretched, it was a great recovery tackle, that he made and I think he just jarred so I am hoping it is a bit of impact and a day or two and he will be better for that."