EFL Trophy - Shrewsbury v Fulham U21s: Salop stretched for Trophy clash

Paul Hurst’s men have a huge game against Huddersfield this weekend as they still wait to get their first points of the League One season.

The Town head coach has only got two fit centre-backs to choose from, and so this game is a headache he could do without.

And he says with the players they have available and the injuries Town are dealing with, rotating the squad might not be an option.

“I am not really sure we can rest players in truth,” he said.

“I think we will have to see where we are at. It might be a case of me picking a team through personnel and trying to get people minutes who need them.

“I am not exactly sure what the team will look like but I expect it will be a strong team but it might have to go away slightly from a formation that we have preferred.

"I will have some thinking to do, and also just checking in around how the players are doing and who is fit and get on with it.

“That is difficult to do on the back of a defeat like that but ultimately that is the industry we are in and that is the reality of it and we have to treat it as part of the process.

“Have that bit of hurt and adversity and try to come through that.”