Dave Edwards: Some positives but Shrewsbury were a way off their best

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They managed to navigate a way through the Carabao Cup game against Notts County, which was a game of two halves.

Shrewsbury were really poor in the first half but excellent in the second.

I was really impressed with Tommi O’Reilly. It was the first time I saw him live and he looks like he’ll be an absolutely fabulous player.

It was a good evening and you’d hope they would back it up against a very difficult Peterborough side.

In this league, Peterborough are always a tough team to play against and they’re always free scoring.

It was always going to be difficult and sometimes you have to ride your luck and be at your absolute best to get anything from it.

Unfortunately, Town were not quite at their best, although there are still lots of positives to take from it.

They were in the game for long periods, took the lead and it was then 2-1 for the majority of the game, but Shrewsbury were still pushing forward and making positive changes off the bench.