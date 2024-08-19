Shrewsbury v Fulham U21s: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Balancing the squad has been difficult so far for Paul Hurst - given the fact he still needs more bodies through the door.

But how do things look in terms of injuries for Tuesday?

Josh Feeney

Feeney has only recently arrived on loan from Aston Villa and is yet to play for Salop.

He is currently back with his parent club and is nursing a hamstring injury and it is unlikely Salop fans will see him against Fulham.

Jordan Rossiter

After a positive start to life at Salop, Rossiter pulled up in the warm-up due to an issue with his knee.

He has had injuries in the past but Hurst has yet to reveal the extent of it. Given the fact it is the EFL Trophy, it is unlikely he would be risked.

Morgan Feeney

Feeney had a hamstring issue in the summer and has had a similar problem on Saturday.

He came off and Hurst said the player had indicated it didn't feel as bad. He is certainly not going to feature on Tuesday, but the severity is unknown.