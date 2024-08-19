Shrewsbury v Fulham U21s: Shropshire Star predicted line-up
Shrewsbury Town welcome Fulham under 21s to the Croud Meadow on Tuesday night in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy opener.
In the past, Salop have largely named a weakened side in these games, but options are limited for Paul Hurst.
Salop are in need of more new recruits, and couple that with two injury doubts coming out of Saturday's defeat to Peterborough, it is likely fans will see a strong side on Tuesday night.
Here is a prediction of how they could line up:
Joe Young
Given Savin has played in the two league games and a cup match so far, Young is likely to be given his competitive Salop bow.
George Nurse
There won't be many changes, but is the perfect chance to bring Nurse back into the fold. After his second injury nightmare, it'll be one of the highlights to see Nurse back in a Salop shirt.
Aaron Pierre