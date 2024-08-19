Shrewsbury v Fulham U21s: Shropshire Star predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the past, Salop have largely named a weakened side in these games, but options are limited for Paul Hurst.

Salop are in need of more new recruits, and couple that with two injury doubts coming out of Saturday's defeat to Peterborough, it is likely fans will see a strong side on Tuesday night.

Here is a prediction of how they could line up:

Joe Young

Given Savin has played in the two league games and a cup match so far, Young is likely to be given his competitive Salop bow.

George Nurse

There won't be many changes, but is the perfect chance to bring Nurse back into the fold. After his second injury nightmare, it'll be one of the highlights to see Nurse back in a Salop shirt.

Aaron Pierre