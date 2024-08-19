Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Peterborough: Low ratings on bad day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Toby Savin 7

Made a number of decent saves in the first half to keep the scores level. He had a good game in between the posts and was unfortunate to concede four goals.

Luca Hoole 6

Had a tough afternoon up against the pacy Abraham Odoh on the left. He coped with him a lot better after the break but was part of a defence that conceded four.

Toto Nsiala 4

A tough afternoon for the defender who did OK up until the final 10 minutes of the clash – would be disappointed with his role in the third and fourth goals.

Costly 4

Morgan Feeney 6

Made a superb block to deny Randall in the opening exchanges, but soon after picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Aaron Pierre.

Mal Benning 5

Kwame Poku gave the left-back a difficult afternoon with his pace scoring two goals. He was not able to get forward as much as he would have liked.

Carl Winchester 6

Scored his first Shrewsbury Town goal with a screamer from 25 yards. The Town captain did well despite the scoreline, put in a number of important challenges.

Harrison Biggins 6

The midfielder got his first League One start for his new club and was good with lots of energy getting around the pitch well.

Tommi O’Reilly 6

Played on the right wing for the majority and had quite possibly his quietest game since arriving in Shropshire. There was not a lot for him to feed off in open play.

Tom Bloxham 5

He played on the left side of midfield in this one but struggled to get involved in the game at all and was taken off by Hurst with just over 20 minutes to go.

Jordan Shipley 5

Played in a more central role than we are used to seeing Shipley operate. But in a game against good opponents, he was unable to have his usual impact.

John Marquis 5

Worked hard up front but had very little service to work with.

Substitutes

Aaron Pierre (Feeney 26) 4, Charles Sagoe Jr (Biggins 68) 5, George Lloyd (Marquis 68) 5, Josh Kayode (Bloxham 68) 5 Not used: Young, Rossiter Perry.