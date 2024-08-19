Ollie Westbury analysis: Potent Posh show Shrewsbury the scale of their challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Hurst’s men remain pointless after two games. The clashes have been in stark contrast to each other.

They played a rugby game against Stevenage on the opening weekend before being completely out-footballed by Peterborough United on Saturday.

There is no shame in losing to Posh. Salop lost to them twice last campaign, and they are without a doubt a side with some very gifted players.

They had superior technical ability and pace to burn on the wings – it was something Town did not get a grasp of throughout the 90 minutes.

Posh have had success in recent years finishing in the play-off places twice in consecutive campaigns and winning the EFL Trophy. Darren Ferguson’s men demonstrated their class by creating chance after chance.

Despite their dominance in the game, you must give some credit to Town for managing to stay within touching distance of their visitors for 86 minutes.

You could argue Posh should have been well out of sight, but they were not, and Town still had the possibility of getting something out of the clash until the very closing stages.

The 4-1 eventual scoreline was partly due to the fact Hurst had introduced attacking substitutions as he tried to get his side back into the clash and he did say after the game he was happy to take some responsibility for that.

Sometimes you have to weigh up whether it is worth losing by a few more for the reward of getting a point, sadly it went the wrong way on this occasion.