Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough 4 - Two defeats in two as Salop thrashed

It was Carl Winchester, the Salop captain, who gave Shrewsbury the lead just before the midway point in the first half.

Winchester is into his third season in Shropshire, but his strike, which was a superb one from 25 yards out on the volley, was his first goal in blue and amber.

Paul Hurst would have been furious by his sides's reaction to going in front as Posh immediately pulled level.

Carl Winchester celebrates his opener (AMA)

They had been the better side in the opening exchanges, and it was Kwame Poku who scored by slotting into the corner past Toby Savin.

The Town keeper had been relatively busy denying Poku and Abraham Odoh, who were both lively on the flanks for the visitors.

The saves were all ones you would expect a League One keeper to make, but he did make them nonetheless.

Tommi O'Reilly of Shrewsbury Town and Cian Hayes of Peterborough United (AMA)

Darren Ferguson's side dominated the ball and looked accomplished despite the disappointment of losing their opening two games.

Malik Mothershille had the best chance of the half when he missed a sitter from two yards out - Odoh again the provider right on the half-time.

Town had competed and showed lots of endeavour but Posh were comfortably the better team in the opening 45 minutes.

The first 10 minutes of the second half passed by with few alarms for Town until the visitors led just before the hour mark.

Archie Collins carried the ball the length of the pitch before laying it off to Poku who swept the ball into the top corner with a beautiful finish.

For Town Nsiala had a header and Shipley had an effort at the back post but clear-cut chances were few and far between heading into the last 15 minutes of normal time.

Charles Sagoe Jr, Josh Kayode and George Lloyd were thrown on by Hurst, and Nsiala saw another header cleared after the line from a dangerous set piece.

Salop were in the game until the 86th minute when they went to pot at the back. Joel Randall nipped in between Aaron Pierre and Toto Nsiala to make it 3-1.

Before scoring again seconds later after more poor defending from Town.

Dejected Shrewsbury Town players after Kwame Poku of Peterborough United scored a goal to make it 1-2 (AMA)

Hurst's side had been in the game for the majority of the clash but they could have fallen even further behind when Poku hit the bar in stoppage time.

Shrews: Savin, Hoole, Nsiala, Feeney (Pierre 26), Benning, Winchester, O'Reilly, Biggins (Sagoe Jr), Bloxham (Kayode 68), Shipley, Marquis (Lloyd 68).

Subs: Young, Sagoe Jr, Pierre, Perry, Lloyd, Rossiter, Kayode.

Posh: Steer, Curtis, Collins, Wallin, Mothershille (Jones 78), Odoh, Poku, Randall, Sparkes (Curtis 36), O'Brien-Brady, Fernandez.

Subs: Bilokapic, Crichlow, Conn-Clarke, Ajiboye, Jones, Hayes, Dornelly.