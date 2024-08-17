Paul Hurst points to 'joint responsibility' after Shrewsbury's defeat to Peterborough

The Town boss made three very attacking changes with just over 20 minutes to go with the game in the balance at 2-1, and they went on to concede two poor goals leading to the 4-1 loss at the Croud Meadow.

Hurst says he must take some responsibility for making those changes, before adding that his players must also do better on the pitch.

"Massively disappointed, in terms of the scoreline and the way that the game finished," Hurst said. "We knew what we were up against and we said that yesterday and at times they certainly highlighted that.

"But for a big period of the game, we were in the game and we had one cleared off the line at 2-1.

"For myself, I have just said to the lads there, I will take responsibility myself, in terms of putting lots of attacking players on to try and get something from the game and as a result that perhaps influenced how the game finished to a degree.

"The flip side to that, is that they have to take responsibility, in terms of the players who are out there, and the fourth goal 100 per cent is avoidable. If I said it was Sunday League I would be being disrespectful to Sunday League. That is a ridiculous goal to give away.

"It just adds to the score line and how it looks. Now, I am not standing here saying we were an equal to Peterborough who are obviously a very good team. But obviously at the same time you have got to stay in the game and we had done that for large parts.

"In the end, we just lost discipline and they were breaking and hit the bar. To give that goal away as well just adds to the scoreline."

And the Town head coach revealed he felt the 4-1 scoreline did not flatter Darren Ferguson's team.

"They did look a threat every time they attacked," he added. "I thought we did some good bits of defending, but at the minute it looks like we are too easy to play against.

"I think in possession we can cause teams some problems. We got into some decent areas and had a couple of decent moves, as it progressed we got a little bit sloppy.

"I think that is a big difference. How many times we gave the ball away under little pressure compared to a team like Peterborough that makes you work harder without it. The lads have got to improve, and they have got to understand that.

"If you take care of the ball, you are making the opposition run."

Morgan Feeney went off midway through the first half with a hamstring issue while Jordan Rossiter picked up a knee injury in the warm-up.

And Hurst has provided an update on both players.

He said: "Morgan had a hamstring issue where he missed the Brackley game, the first game.

"He said it felt similar, but then in the dressing room, he said it doesn't feel too bad in one sense but is sore in another so I am not really sure what that means in all honesty.

"We will have to see, it is too early.

"It was a bad afternoon in terms of scoreline and result, and we also lost Jordan Rossiter in the warm-up. It is very early days, but he felt something in his knee."